Chinese government strengthens agricultural cooperation with Africa | News

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured on Tuesday that the Government will strengthen cooperation in agricultural matters with African countries, in addition to facilitating the import of agricultural products from this continent with the creation of a green channel.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the entry into the Chinese market of more high-quality and distinctive African agricultural and food products will bring more tangible benefits to both peoples.

He also indicated that a series of projects are underway to promote agricultural collaboration, to which he assured that as part of the measures, among them, the acceleration of requests from African countries to access the Chinese market.

Wenbin added that the General Administration of Customs actively formulated and implemented various practical measures to facilitate access to such products.

Among these regulations, the diplomat specified that for some agricultural products from Africa with similar processing technologies, or the same agricultural products from different countries, under the premise of controllable risks, the risk assessments will be carried out in a combined manner, thus accelerating the process. input.

At least 14 African nations have been approved to export a total of 25 agricultural products to China; while, during the year 2021, exports from Africa to Beijing grew by 18.23 percent year on year.

