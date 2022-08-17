UK registers highest inflation in 40 years | News

Inflation in the United Kingdom reached its highest figure in the last 40 years last July, standing at 10.2 percent.

British government discusses measures against high energy cost

According to data from the National Statistics Office (ONS), the consumer price index exceeded the previous month’s record, when it stood at 9.4 percent.

The agency pointed out that the rise in inflation in July was due to the rise in electricity and gas, as well as transportation, food prices and non-alcoholic beverages.

For the ONS, the increase in food prices was the main culprit in year-on-year inflation reaching its highest level since 1982, when it stood at 10.4 percent.

According to forecasts by the Bank of England, the rise in prices could exceed 13 percent in October, when drastic increases in energy prices are expected.

UK Consumer Price Index rose 10.1% in July from a year earlier, the highest level in 40 years. Expectations are that the UK could experience inflation of at least 13% in October when energy bills are expected to skyrocket. pic.twitter.com/vc3QKq8aGx

The ONS reported last Tuesday a record drop of three percent in the real salary of the British in the second quarter of 2022.

Although the British government earmarked an aid package that includes giving each household 400 pounds sterling (almost 500 dollars) to offset the rise in electricity and gas prices, interim Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted last week that these funds are insufficient given the levels of inflation.





