Israeli forces arrest 38 Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank | News

Israeli security forces arrested 38 Palestinians on Wednesday during various operations in Gaza and the West Bank, especially in the Jenin and Bethlehem demarcations, while the incursions continue and the number of those affected is constantly growing, several local sources report.

According to the official Wafa news agency, 22 people were detained in the town of Tekoa, east of the city of Bethlehem, and another 11 in Chabad, territory belonging to Jenin.

A document published by Palestinian non-governmental organizations denounces that Israeli troops imprisoned 375 Palestinians last July, among whom were 28 children and two women.

At the end of the same month, 4,550 Palestinians remained in Israeli jails, including 27 women and 175 minors, the report details.

The complaint includes flagrant violations of the human rights of the inmates and their families, through beatings, assaults and raids.

Recently, the United Nations Children’s Organization (UNICEF) also publicly condemned the death of Palestinian minors due to Israeli repression.

For its part, Tel Aviv media declare that last night in the West Bank its security forces broke into the homes of 21 suspects to arrest and interrogate them for being involved in alleged terrorist activities.

Meanwhile, the Zionists maintain their intentions to build a new Jewish settlement in the Salfit demarcation, in the West Bank, designed for thousands of Israeli settlers and the obstruction of the free movement of Palestinians.

