Israeli tank violated the line of demarcation in the Golan Heights

MOSCOW, August 16 – RIA Novosti. An IDF tank crossed the demarcation line in the Golan Heights, after which it defiantly pointed its gun towards the Syrian positions, Captain First Rank Yevgeny Gerasimov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.

“At 13:00 on August 15, the tank of the Israel Defense Forces left the side of Mount Tell el-Faras in the direction of the settlement of Es-Sabah, then in the direction of the settlement of Ain Aisah, where it stopped for ten minutes, defiantly pointing the barrel towards the positions Syrian Arab Army behind the line of demarcation “Bravo”. After which he departed in the opposite direction,” he said at a briefing, referring to statements by Damascus.

He added that the Israeli armed forces purposefully violated the Alpha demarcation line, which “they have no right to cross in accordance with Israel’s obligations to implement the UN Security Council resolution.”

Until 1967, the Golan Heights were part of the Syrian province of El Quneitra, inhabited mainly by the Druze, a special ethno-confessional group of Arabs. During the Six Day War in 1967, as well as the fourth Arab-Israeli war in 1973, two thirds of this strategic territory was captured by Israel. In 1981, the Jewish state unilaterally declared sovereignty over the region, but the UN Security Council did not recognize this decision. On March 25, 2019, then US President Donald Trump recognized the occupied Golan as Israeli territory.

During the Syrian conflict, most of the heights not controlled by Israel were captured by anti-government groups, and only in the summer of 2018 these areas were returned to the control of Damascus. Now along the line “Bravo”, passing through the eastern part of the Golan Heights, the military police of the Armed Forces of Russia and units of the Syrian army are located.

A 1974 UN mandate that created an international peacekeeping force in the region describes “Bravo” as a line that Syrian troops cannot cross. For the second side of the conflict, the Israeli army, a similar line was designated – the Alpha line in the western, higher part of the region. Between them is a demilitarized zone under the responsibility of the UN mission.