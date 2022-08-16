RKN demanded to unblock the YouTube channel of the Russian Embassy in Britain

MOSCOW, August 16 – RIA Novosti. Roskomnadzor demanded that Google cancel the blocking of the YouTube channel of the Russian Embassy in the UK and Northern Ireland, the agency said.

“Roskomnadzor demanded that Google LLC immediately remove the imposed restrictions from the YouTube channel of the Russian Embassy in the UK and Northern Ireland and restore access to previously deleted materials,” they noted.

Roskomnadzor emphasized that the site defiantly ignores the requirements of Russian law, does not remove illegal content, and systematically restricts access to the content of Russian media, public and political organizations and figures.

“Such measures are a gross attempt to limit the information work of the embassy of the Russian Federation, fundamentally violate the key principles of the free flow of information and unhindered access to it,” they noted.

The agency considers any restrictions on the embassy’s YouTube channel unacceptable and “demands to immediately restore access to deleted videos, inform the agency, and explain the reasons for the introduction of discriminatory measures.”