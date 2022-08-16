World

RKN demanded to unblock the YouTube channel of the Russian Embassy in Britain

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, August 16 – RIA Novosti. Roskomnadzor demanded that Google cancel the blocking of the YouTube channel of the Russian Embassy in the UK and Northern Ireland, the agency said.

“Roskomnadzor demanded that Google LLC immediately remove the imposed restrictions from the YouTube channel of the Russian Embassy in the UK and Northern Ireland and restore access to previously deleted materials,” they noted.

Roskomnadzor emphasized that the site defiantly ignores the requirements of Russian law, does not remove illegal content, and systematically restricts access to the content of Russian media, public and political organizations and figures.
“Such measures are a gross attempt to limit the information work of the embassy of the Russian Federation, fundamentally violate the key principles of the free flow of information and unhindered access to it,” they noted.
The agency considers any restrictions on the embassy’s YouTube channel unacceptable and “demands to immediately restore access to deleted videos, inform the agency, and explain the reasons for the introduction of discriminatory measures.”
August 12, 18:08

Roskomnadzor drew up a second administrative protocol against Twitch

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

US to continue working with Russia to resume START inspections

27 mins ago

MFA: Kyiv cannot guarantee safe passage of the IAEA to ZNPP

43 mins ago

Biden signs anti-inflation bill

59 mins ago

Sandu urged government agencies to check supporters of Russia’s actions in Ukraine

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.