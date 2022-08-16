US to continue working with Russia to resume START inspections

WASHINGTON, August 16 – RIA Novosti. The United States will continue to work with Russia through diplomatic channels to resume inspections under the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

He stated that US anti-Russian sanctions are fully compatible with START and do not prevent inspections of specialists from the Russian Federation in the United States. Price stressed that “the United States is committed to the implementation of START.” “We must work together to reduce the risk of an arms race and nuclear escalation,” a State Department spokesman said.