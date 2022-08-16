MFA: Kyiv cannot guarantee safe passage of the IAEA to ZNPP

UN, August 16 – RIA Novosti. Kyiv cannot guarantee the safety of IAEA employees in the event of their movement from the territory controlled by Ukraine to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Deputy Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry Igor Vishnevetsky told reporters.

“Guarantees from the Ukrainian side are ephemeral. What kind of guarantees can be given if there are a bunch of units that are not subordinate to Kyiv,” Vyshnevetsky said.

According to him, the arrival from the Ukrainian side suggests that Kyiv must ensure security. “What kind of security can we talk about when they fire at ZNPP and Energodar. They just fire at and cannot guarantee anything,” he pointed out.

“Even if, relatively speaking, President Zelensky says that he guarantees, well, he does not control all his military formations. He does not guarantee that all mines will be removed along the front line by chance,” he said.

The diplomat stressed that the lives of IAEA officials planning to visit the Zaporozhye NPP should not be endangered. According to him, the proposed by the Ukrainian side arrival at the ZNPP across the front line is a colossal risk for this international mission in any case.

“This is a key point. You can’t jeopardize the mission of international officials, especially of such a high rank, since Director General (IAEA Rafael) Grossi is going to personally head this mission,” Vishnevetsky said.

The diplomat pointed out that in June, when the IAEA’s trip to the ZNPP was cancelled, the group included “representatives of countries other than the IAEA.”

“Therefore, the proposals that come from the UN, at least, are surprising. Because it is not the UN that will provide security – it is not the UN that in this case has a strong word on how to carry out this mission,” he said.

Vyshnevetsky pointed out that the proposal to take the IAEA mission through Kyiv is dubious.

17:15 Zaporozhye authorities offered the IAEA delegation to come to the nuclear power plant through Russia

The development of routes for the delivery of the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhya NPP, alternative to the Kyiv option, will be the subject of further negotiations, Igor Vishnevetsky, Deputy Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told reporters.

“I think this is the subject of further negotiations with the IAEA Director General and the leadership of the UN Secretariat. Such negotiations will most likely be held. Based on the results, it will be clear what other options are possible to visit,” Vishnevetsky said.

Earlier, the official representative of the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, said that the organization is ready to facilitate the trip of IAEA experts to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant through Kyiv, if Moscow and the Kyiv authorities agree to this. Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to International Organizations in Vienna, told RIA Novosti that Russia considers Kyiv’s attempts, contrary to security reasons, to insist on the implementation of the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhya NPP through the line of contact as absolutely irresponsible.

Zaporozhye NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper near the town of Energodar. This is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. Six power units are installed at the station. ZNPP has been guarded by the Russian military since March. The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed the justification for the Russian military to guard the power plant from the point of view of preventing leaks of nuclear and radioactive materials.

Ukrainian troops regularly shell Energodar and the ZNPP territory.