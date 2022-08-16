Biden signs anti-inflation bill

WASHINGTON, August 16 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden signed the anti-inflation bill he initiated, previously approved by Congress.

The event was broadcast on the White House website. To sign the law, Biden returned to the White House from a short vacation he spent in South Carolina. Earlier, the President praised as good news the approval of the legislators of his initiative.

Republicans have criticized the rule, insisting that instead of the promised tax increase only for those whose annual income exceeds $400,000, it will also impose a burden on ordinary Americans. And after Biden’s recent speech, during which he boasted of zero inflation in July, instead of the 8.5% declared by the relevant departments, the president’s opponents wondered why a law was needed to combat inflation, which supposedly does not exist.

In the Senate, which is evenly split between the two parties, a $430 billion environmental and social investment bill with tax reform passed entirely thanks to the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, who chairs the upper house. Republicans spoke out against it, criticizing the very message that the law would help fight inflation.

The House of Representatives interrupted summer recess to vote on the package.

The president’s longtime vision was brought back to life ahead of the midterm elections after both opposition senators from the ruling Democratic Party, Joe Manchin and Kirsten Sinema, withdrew their objections.

The document, which the administration calls the Inflation Reduction Act, allocates $370 billion for clean energy and climate targets, and $64 billion to lower the cost of medicines and health insurance.

The tax reform included in the 755-page document, according to the authors, will not only cover additional expenses, but also reduce the budget deficit by $300 billion. The innovations would force the country’s largest corporations to pay “at least some federal income tax,” eliminate tax avoidance schemes popular with the wealthiest Americans, but would not increase the burden on anyone making less than $400,000 a year, the explanatory materials say.