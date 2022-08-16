Sandu urged government agencies to check supporters of Russia’s actions in Ukraine

CHISINAU, August 16 – RIA Novosti. Moldovan President Maia Sandu spoke about the threat that allegedly comes from the citizens of the country who support Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Earlier, she already said that attempts to destabilize Transnistria and the Gagauz autonomy were noticed in Moldova, when the inhabitants of the region demanded the resignation of the government due to rising prices.

“The institutions of the state should take care of these people, they should not be allowed to promote the war, because they are dangerous … These people are dangerous to society, our government agencies must stop this phenomenon,” Sandu said on the Nord News TV channel.

According to her, destabilization attempts should be distinguished from the protests that take place in different parts of Moldova due to the growing discontent of citizens. At the same time, she acknowledged that the government needs to work harder to meet the expectations of the population.

