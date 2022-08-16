Former US President Trump declassified intelligence on Twitter in 2019

WASHINGTON, August 16 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Donald Trump was not serious about classified materials and declassified satellite images on social networks in 2019, NBC News reports, citing sources.

According to a former senior intelligence official, Trump tweeted in August 2019 an image of an Iranian missile base taken by a secret spy satellite. As former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton added, the image showed Iran’s failed ICBM launch.

“We had an image of an Iranian missile exploding and it was amazing intelligence, and he didn’t even wait… As soon as we showed him, he said, ‘Hey, I’m tweeting about this,'” the TV channel quoted another source as saying.

He added that Trump was being dissuaded because the US had spent billions of dollars “developing the capability to take images from space.” As the interlocutor noted, the former US president told him: “Listen, I’m the president, I can declassify anything.”

According to the channel’s sources, this is an indication that Trump or people close to him “considered it acceptable to bring documents that the FBI claims are strictly secret to the estate in Mar-a-Lago and store them there.”

Trump said last week that FBI agents had searched his Mar-a-Lago estate, preventing anyone, including lawyers, from attending the searches. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland later said that he had personally authorized the filing of a lawsuit for a search warrant, a decision that was not easy, but was justified.

As the Wall Street Journal wrote, in total, during searches at the ex-president’s estate, FBI agents seized 11 sets of secret documents, and about 20 boxes with documentation, photographs and notes were also taken from there. Among the seized papers, there is, among other things, a decree pardoning former Trump adviser Roger Stone.

A court in Florida has released a search warrant for the Trump estate and an inventory of seized property. As follows from the documents, the search warrant was approved by the court on the afternoon of August 5, the authority allowed to explore the entire territory of the estate. The court was guided, among other things, by the article of the US code on the “collection, transfer or loss of defense information.”