Shootings in the US cause at least three deaths | News

Arkansas authorities, in the central United States (USA), are investigating this Monday up to 11 shootings that occurred between Saturday and Sunday in the head city of that state, Little Rock, which left a balance of three dead and three injured.

According to a news release issued by the State Police, the Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, one person was killed Saturday night and two others were shot Sunday.

According to the Police, this Sunday two people were arrested who are considered to be related to one of the shootings.

In addition to these incidents, shots were reported Sunday afternoon along Interstate 630 and at an intersection in west Little Rock. Police reported that no one was injured.

Meanwhile, in another central state, Illinois, three people were shot this Sunday night at the Six Flags amusement park, in the town of Gurnee, 65 km north of the city of Chicago.

This evening, three people were injured outside the park when shots were fired from a single vehicle. The vehicle immediately drove away. Park security and on-site Gurnee Police Department Substation officers responded immediately. Law enforcement is investigating.

According to authorities of this park, the shots were fired from inside a parked car that then fled. So far, no suspect has been arrested in connection with this incident.

Two of those injured as a result of these shootings were hospitalized, while the third refused medical attention.

According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, from January 1 to August 14, 2022, there have been 416 recorded mass shootings across the United States.

Among other serious consequences, these events left a balance of 213 deceased minors (0-11 years old) and 473 injured, as well as 844 dead adolescents (12-17 years old) and 2,322 injured.

A map made by said platform shows that most of the shootings have occurred in the eastern area, mainly in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky and New York.

Video game imagery is also used to sell guns to young people.

The Smith & Wesson ad below the company uses one person shooter camera shots. We also found that gun manufacturers enter into licensing agreements to have their weapons featured in first-person shooter video games. pic.twitter.com/5ORLFTjx45

On July 27, a report was presented to the US House of Representatives revealing that in the last decade the largest firearms manufacturing firms in that country had profits amounting to 1,700 million dollars.

Democratic lawmaker Carolyn Maloney accused companies like Ruger, Sturm and Co, Daniel Defense, Smith and Wesson, Bushmaster and Sig Sauer of flooding neighborhoods and schools with gun propaganda to appeal to young people in particular.

He also assured that these have become rich from a business that causes the death of thousands of people every year, including minors, and recalled that armed violence is the main cause of death of children in that nation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



