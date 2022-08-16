William Ruto wins the Kenyan presidential election | News

Until now the Kenyan vice president, William Ruto and candidate for the Kwanza Alliance, was declared the winner of the 2022 Kenyan presidential elections with 7,176,141 votes, which represents 50.49 percent of the total votes cast, according to data from the Independent Electoral and Border Commission (IEBC).

General elections in Kenya conclude without incidents of violence

IEBC President Wafula Chebukati announced the final results of Tuesday’s election, confirming that the country’s vice president had defeated Azimio la Umoja, leader of the Kenyan coalition, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The announcement was delayed amid fights and allegations of voter fraud by the Odinga campaign.

A statement from Odinga’s party earlier alleged that there were “irregularities” and “mismanagement” in the elections which took place almost a week ago, the previous Tuesday.

Despite the announced results, four IEBC commissioners reject presidential results, saying they cannot appropriate the results due to what they called their opaque nature.

“We have conducted the 2022 general elections in the most efficient way. We have made sure to contain all the challenges,” said Commissioner Juliana Cherera.

Cherera, however, said that there is an open door for people to go to court for the anomalies they noticed in the results.

This was the first time Ruto, 55, had run for president. He has served as vice president for 10 years, but after falling out with President Uhuru Kenyatta, who supported Odinga to succeed him.





