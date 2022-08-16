UN urges to defend the rights of Afghan women and girls | News

One year after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the United Nations Population Fund (Unfpa) urged the international community on Monday not to forget the women and girls of that Central Asian country.

The executive director of the UN agency, Natalia Kanem, said in a statement that although the world is facing many overlapping crises, Afghan women and girls, who are denied their basic rights, must not be forgotten.

He assured that this population suffers what he described as the continuous erosion of rights such as access to education and health, as well as others that guarantee equality. He said that this situation should affect citizens all over the world.

He added that said country “is immersed in a deep economic and humanitarian crisis. Soaring food and energy prices, exacerbated by drought and war in Ukraine, have left around 95 percent of the population and almost all female-headed households without enough to eat.”

For her part, the director of UN Women, Sima Bahous, denounced that the Taliban authorities have built policies of inequality, in the face of which “we must continue to raise the voice of Afghan women and girls who fight every day for their right to live. free and equal”.

Previously, the uptick in violence against Afghan women has also been reported. According to UN data, one in ten women in that country has suffered gender-based violence.

This Monday marked the one year anniversary of the return to power of the Taliban, after militarily defeating the Afghan armed forces that had the backing of the United States, a country that occupied Afghanistan for two decades.

The event was remembered in the main Afghan cities as an act of independence and a victory against the US and its acolytes The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs declared a holiday on Monday. According to the media, celebrations and mobilizations were held throughout the day.

In an address to the nation, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Mohammed Hassan Akhund, said that August 15 “marked the beginning of the victory of truth over falsehood and the liberation of the country from the invaders and their allies”.

He urged the mujahideen and the Islamic Emirate forces to redouble their efforts to maintain the security of the country. As for the officials, he asked them to carry out their work efficiently and serve their people more.

Hassan Akhund reminded the international community that his country is not a threat to others, which is why they must strengthen their relations with the Islamic Emirate.





