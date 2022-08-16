Russia and UN assess safety of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant | News

The Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, and the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigú, evaluated the safety of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant on Monday during a conversation between the two officials.

“On August 15, 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held telephone conversations with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to discuss the conditions for the safe operation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant,” a statement revealed. issued by the Ministry of Defense.

The text itself highlighted that Guterres and Shoigú also exchanged on the investigation mission on the Ukrainian attack on the detention center in the city of Elénovka.

On the other hand, the Russian minister and the diplomat exchanged on the UN initiative to facilitate food and fertilizer exports from the Eurasian nation.

Ukraine plans large-scale deployment near Zaporizhia

In the context of growing threats against Zaporizhia, during a text published on Monday, the Russian military agency warned that Ukraine hopes to deploy large-scale assemblies near the nuclear power plant.

“We warn the international community and international organizations in advance of the setups being prepared by the Ukrainian authorities, which may lead to a real threat to nuclear security not only in Ukraine but also in Europe,” the Defense Ministry said. while warning that both kyiv and its allies could try to blame Russia for any incident.

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in the entire European continent, has been under constant threat since the beginning of this month as attacks by Ukrainian troops on the region have intensified.

Moscow has stressed the danger posed by these threats and has urged both the United States, the European Union and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to pressure kyiv to stop the attacks.





