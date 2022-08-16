Lebanese Foreign Ministry will denounce Israel for air violations | News

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants announced on Monday that it will submit a letter of complaint to the Security Council of the United Nations (UN) condemning the violations of its airspace by Israeli forces.

CMIO.org in sequence:

New Israeli bombardment of Syria leaves balance of three soldiers dead

In this sense, the entity specified that through the complaint the Asian nation urges the international organization to intervene in the continuous Israeli transgressions of Lebanese sovereignty.

For its part, the Federation of Air Transport Unions of Lebanon rejected the silence of the world and even its complicity with Israel’s arrogance to fly over the nation and attack the people.

At the same time, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemned the use of the country by Tel Aviv, with the aim of bombing Syrian regions in flagrant violation of international law and treaties.

In another order, the vice president of the Shiite Islamic Supreme Council, Sheikh Ali Al-Jatib, called for strengthening gestures of solidarity, cooperation and raising the level of coordination between Lebanon and Syria, after considering Israel’s siege against both as a double aggression. nations.

It is worth mentioning that the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants held the Israeli Foreign Ministry and its supporters responsible for any incident in Lebanese airspace as a result of these terrorist acts.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source