Iran calls for the release of Iranian crew held in Argentina | News

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Naser Kanani, urged the Argentine government to facilitate the release and return of Persian citizens held in the territory of the Latin American country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Venezuela points out violation of international law plane hijacking in Argentina

Kanani made reference to the kidnapping on Argentine soil of the plane belonging to Venezuela, which had been sold by Tehran to Caracas on the basis of international mechanisms.

The Iranian diplomat highlighted the importance for his nation of the release of the five Iranians detained in Argentina, who have already been held for nearly 80 days.

“We hope that the Argentine authorities do not give in to the pressure of the United States and the Zionist regime and that they facilitate the departure of Iranian citizens as soon as possible,” the official said.

The representative of the Persian government stressed that these Iranians were imprisoned without arguments, nor that they committed any crime.

The plane, owned by Venezuela, and its crew of 19 people (five Iranians and 14 Venezuelans) have been held in Buenos Aires since June 8.

On the Venezuelan side, several voices have been raised, including that of President Nicolás Maduro himself, who cataloged the act of arbitrariness and injustice and denounced that the Argentine authorities have done nothing to restore legality, despite the fact that the detained crew did not commit any crime. .

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source