China sanctions seven Taiwanese described as separatists | News

China on Tuesday announced sanctions against seven Taiwanese officials whom it called fanatical separatists for expressing support for the island’s independence from Beijing.

The Taiwan Office of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party indicated that the sanctioned officials are Bi-khim Hsiao, Koo Li-hsiung, Tsai Chi-chang, Ker Chien-ming, Lin Fei-fan, Chen Jiau-hua and Wang Ting-yu, who are prohibited from entering China and the special regions of Hong Kong and Macao.

According to the measure, the relatives of those sanctioned will also not be able to enter Chinese territory, and their companies and organizations will not be able to carry out activities in China for profit.

The seven Taiwanese officials join a list that already included, among others, the current Taiwanese Foreign Minister, Joseph Wu.

According to a spokesman for the Taiwan Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, those on the list will be “accountable before the law for life.”

From the Office they assure that some Taiwanese officials have gone to great lengths to collude with foreign forces to advocate for Taiwan’s independence.

The statement responds to the support expressed for the visit of the president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to the island at the beginning of the month.

Beijing responded to Pelosi’s trip with military exercises around Taiwan and with trade sanctions on some Taiwanese products, as well as on Pelosi herself and her close family members.





