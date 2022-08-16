UN grain ship sails from Ukraine to Africa | News

The first ship chartered by the UN left the Ukrainian port of Pivdenny on Tuesday with 23,000 tons of grain to be sent to the countries of the Horn of Africa.

The Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said the Brave Commander ship set sail for the port of Djibouti, where the supplies will be delivered upon arrival to consumers in Ethiopia.

According to the World Food Program (WFP), the grain shipment will go to the humanitarian response in the Horn of Africa, where the threat of famine looms in the region affected by drought.

The UN entity noted that the African region is one of the areas in the world where the almost total cessation of Ukrainian cereals and food on the world market has made life even more difficult for families already struggling against rising hunger. .

This is the first shipment of food aid to leave Ukraine after the signing in July of agreements between kyiv and Moscow, with the mediation of Turkey and the support of the UN, to export Ukrainian cereals.

Since the entry into force of the agreement, fifteen ships have left Ukraine, according to the country’s authorities, but still no UN humanitarian ship.

Ukraine and Russia are among the world‘s largest exporters of grain, the price of which has soared since the start of the fighting in eastern Ukraine.

