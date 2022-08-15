Russia’s borders are protected and threats will be suppressed, said Senator Tsekov

MOSCOW, August 15 – RIA Novosti. Violation of Russian airspace by a British reconnaissance aircraft is a provocation and a threat, Senator Sergei Tsekov told RIA Novosti.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Monday that a British reconnaissance aircraft violated the air border of the Russian Federation near Cape Svyatoy Nos (Murmansk region), it was forced out of the country by a MiG-31 interceptor.

“This is an undoubted provocation and this, of course, is a 100% threat to us,” Tsekov said.

According to the parliamentarian, representatives of the West “are already insolent to the limit.”

“Insolence for them, as they say, is the second happiness. But let them remember the saying: he who sows the wind will reap the whirlwind,” he said.

Russia’s borders are securely protected, and unauthorized intrusions by foreign aircraft will always be stopped, he added.

“Our borders are securely protected, and we can counter any threat directed against us. Such incidents will always be suppressed,” Tsekov said.

