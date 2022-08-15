Over 450,000 tons of food exported from Ukraine by sea

MOSCOW, August 15 – RIA Novosti. More than 450,000 tons of food have already been exported from Ukraine by 16 ships by sea, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters of the Russian Federation for Humanitarian Response, said on Monday.

“As part of the implementation of the “Initiative of Mutual Understanding for the Safe Transportation of Grain from the Ports of Ukraine”, since August 1, 2022, 16 ships have left Ukrainian ports, exported 453,246 tons of food, including: 379,981 tons of corn, 50,301 tons of flour, 11,000 tons of soybeans, 6,000 tons of sunflower oil, 3,050 tons of wheat, 2,914 tons of sunflower,” Mizintsev said.