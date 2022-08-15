Estonian Prime Minister announced that the T-34 monument tank will be moved from Narva

HELSINKI, August 15 – RIA Novosti. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that the government would soon decide to move the Soviet T-34 memorial tank from Narva.

The city council of Narva at a meeting on Monday postponed the decision to move the monument to the Soviet tank installed at the entrance to the city, as the opposition made amendments to the agenda that need to be discussed.

The oppositionists proposed to leave the tank in its historical place, to provide a closed urban space around the monument and protection from vandalism. The authorities of Narva are unanimous in their opinion that the tank should remain in the city.

Kaja Kallas said that the transfer of the Narva tank will take place after the government meeting, when exactly is unclear.

“The government will meet in the near future. Narva refused to make decisions. The government’s intentions were very clear: to remove Soviet monuments. In order to maintain peace, this must be done as soon as possible. Our desire is to resolve this issue completely. This means that the tank cannot, in my opinion, stay somewhere in Narva,” Kallas told the state broadcasting portal ERR.

The prime minister assured that the tank would not be removed at night. “We will definitely not do this under the cover of night. Everything will happen during the day. But first you need to make a decision,” she added.

The mayor of Narva has previously spoken out against the transfer of the monument, emphasizing that the tank is part of the identity of the Russian-speaking population of Narva. Narva is the third largest city in Estonia after Tallinn and Tartu. Its population is about 60 thousand people, more than 95% of the city’s residents consider Russian as their native language.

In early August, Kaya Kallas announced that the government had decided to dismantle all Soviet monuments in the republic as soon as possible. The prime minister dwelled separately on the problem of the T-34 tank, emphasizing that if the city authorities do not intend to remove the tank on their own, then the decision to move it will be made by the state.

Kallas later arrived in Narva for a meeting with the city authorities and soon announced that they had agreed to move the T-34 memorial tank.