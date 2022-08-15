MOSCOW, August 15 – RIA Novosti. German journalist Nikolaus Blom, in an article for the newspaper Der Spiegel, called on the German government to launch Nord Stream 2, since the refusal of the Russian pipeline does not play into the hands of Berlin, on the contrary, its launch, according to Blom, “will upset Putin’s plans.”

“Our goal is to stop buying Russian gas. Germany will not come close to meeting it if one pipeline is closed, but at the same time we will ask for more fuel to be delivered through another pipeline. imports of Russian raw materials. But this is not so,” the author of the article argues.

According to him, the opening of a second gas supply channel will reduce social pressure within the country and prevent the German energy complex from being dependent on one pipeline.

Earlier, representatives of several political parties of Germany on the pages of the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung also advocated the launch of Nord Stream 2 in order to avoid grim consequences for the German economy, up to mass protests.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on the contrary, ruled out the possibility of putting a new Russian pipeline into operation even in the event of a difficult situation in the coming months, as stated by Bundestag spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

The European Union seeks to diversify energy imports and reduce dependence on Russia. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly said that Russia has never used gas supplies to punish anyone, but sells fuel solely in its own interests, to increase the well-being of Russians and on a commercial basis.