Microsoft has identified a “Russian” cyber threat targeting NATO countries

WASHINGTON, August 15 – RIA Novosti. The American corporation Microsoft said that it had identified the Seaborgium hacker operation, allegedly created in Russia and aimed at people and organizations in NATO countries.

“Microsoft has studied and taken action to combat campaigns launched by Seaborgium, a Russian-born attacker whose goals are close to the state interests of the Russian Federation,” the company said in a report released Monday.

“Since the beginning of 2022, Microsoft has been investigating Seaborgium campaigns targeting more than 30 organizations and personal accounts, primarily in NATO countries, especially the United States, the United Kingdom, the Baltic states, and the states of Northern and Eastern Europe,” the document says.

According to the statement of the corporation, hacker attacks were also carried out against the public sector of Ukraine, although the country was not a priority for the attackers.

“The campaigns include regular phishing operations, theft of credentials and information. In addition, hacking and data publishing attacks are carried out in order to form an information picture in selected countries,” Microsoft added.

Microsoft says the Seaborgium hackers are working primarily against defense and intelligence consulting companies, non-governmental organizations, intergovernmental organizations, think tanks and higher education organizations.