MOSCOW, August 15 – RIA Novosti. A growing number of Wall Street banks are ready to trade Russian bonds for clients who want to exit Russian debt, including JPMorgan and Bank of America, Bloomberg writes, citing anonymous sources.

“Last week, Bank of America sent a note to investors that it is ready to act as an intermediary in operations to exit the Russian market,” the article says.

July 22, 08:00 The United States is preparing to declare Russia a sponsor of terrorism

This happened after a clarification from the US Treasury Department. They clarified that the closing of positions by individuals would not violate the sanctions imposed against Russia.

After the start of a special military operation to denazify and demilitarize Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. Restrictive measures primarily affected the banking sector and high-tech products. Many brands have announced their withdrawal from Russia.

President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the United States and Europe is to worsen the lives of millions of people.