Suspected terrorist attack leaves seven injured in Israel | News

Israeli police authorities reported Sunday that seven people were injured in a suspected terrorist attack on a bus in central Jerusalem.

They detail that the incident occurred in a parking lot near the Tomb of King David, in the vicinity of a road near the Wailing Wall; while rescuers pointed out that two of the injured are reported seriously.

The spokesman for the Magen David Adom (MDA), the Israeli equivalent of the Red Cross, Zaki Heller, explained in this regard that “there are a total of seven injured, all conscious, one woman and six men, two of whom are in serious condition. after the terrorist attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.

*MDA Spokesperson, Zaki Heller:* Update to the terror attack in the Old City in Jerusalem:

There are two scenes, including a bus.

MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating and conveying 7 patients to hospital, 2 in serious condition and 5 in mild to moderate condition

— Magen David Adom (@Mdais)

August 13, 2022

While a statement issued by said entity deepened that after immediately moving to the scene of the events on Ma’ale Hashalom street at the call of passers-by, they helped two men in their 30s who were injured on the bus. “They were conscious and walking with injuries to their upper bodies.”

For their part, the police cordoned off the site and said they are looking for a suspect who presumably fled after firing the shots.

In the spring, 19 people, mostly Israeli civilians, were killed in attacks by Palestinians; after which Israeli troops intensified operations in the occupied West Bank, causing more than 50 Palestinian deaths in that territory.

Meanwhile, last week, the Zionist forces launched a “preventive operation” against the Islamic Jihad armed movement in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of 49 Palestinians, including women and children; military escalation that culminated on Sunday with a truce reached with the mediation of Egypt.





