US moves 89 tankers with stolen Syrian oil to Iraq | News

The US occupation troops diverted to Iraq this Sunday a shipment of 89 tankers with Syrian oil looted from the deposits of the al-Jazeera region, eastern province of Deir Ezzor.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia warns of possible act of false flag in Syria

Local media detail that this robbery is added to that of last Thursday, when a similar convoy made up of 144 tankers loaded with crude oil stolen from the oil fields entered Iraqi territory through the illegal crossing of Mahmoudiye, in the northeast of Hasakeh.

These US-led looting operations are regularly backed by Syrian Kurdish militias the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF); which together with their allies control most of the oil fields in the east and northeast of that Arab country.

In addition to assuming custody of the convoys that move the stolen Syrian oil beyond its borders.

For its part, Syrian authorities denounced that the US, supported by the SDF, steals 80 percent of its oil production, equivalent to 66,000 barrels per day.

Before which Damascus remarked that it will appeal to its right to respond to the US occupation and to be able to promptly recover all its occupied territories.

Meanwhile, Chinese media denounced the looting policy practiced by the White House in many countries around the world, similar to the situation in Syria; what they did not hesitate to describe as a trade they have been practicing for decades.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source