At least 41 dead leaves fire in a church in Egypt | News

At least 41 dead leaves fire in a church in Egypt

At least 41 people have died in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza, Egypt’s Coptic Church reported on Sunday, citing health officials.

According to the Coptic Church, which cites sources from the Egyptian Ministry of Health, the death toll is already 41, while 14 people were injured during the fire during mass in the church of El Martir Abu Sefein (San Mercurio), located in the Al Munira area, in the Imbaba neighborhood, southwest of Cairo.

“I am closely following the church burning incident and have instructed it to be addressed immediately,” Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi tweeted.

El-Sisi said that all state institutions are providing the necessary support to contain the effects of the tragic incident, his spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Coptic Christians make up about 15 percent of Egypt’s 100 million people, according to unofficial estimates.

All the victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, Egyptian Health Ministry spokesman Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar said.

The Egyptian Prosecutor’s Office ordered this Sunday to investigate the fire that originated in a Coptic church in Cairo due to an electrical failure during mass.

“The Attorney General ordered the formation of a large investigation team to investigate the incident of the church fire in Imbaba, which immediately moved to inspect it and initiate investigation proceedings,” the Egyptian Prosecutor’s Office said in a brief statement on its official website. Facebook.

According to the first investigations, the fire originated in the air conditioning unit on the second floor of the church building, which includes several classrooms, due to an electrical failure, which caused the emission of a thick amount of smoke that was the main cause. of death, without giving further details.

The new Egyptian Minister of Health, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, has ordered “the rapid provision of all medical and emergency services to the victims of the fire incident





