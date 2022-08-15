US renews tensions with China over Taiwan issue | News

The United States renews tensions with China after the arrival of a legislative mission from that country to Taiwan, days after the controversial visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to the island in open defiance of the Beijing government.

China warns of increased US military presence

This Sunday a new delegation of US congressmen landed in Taiwan, and will meet with senior officials of the island during a two-day meeting, according to a statement from the American Institute of Taiwan (the de facto US embassy).

The arrival of the US legislative commission, on an unannounced tour, comes as China insists on sovereignty over Taiwan, which it considers a province in rebellion, and asks the US to respect the legal jurisdictions of Beijing, under the one China principle.

In this context, the Ministry of National Defense (MND, for its acronym in English) of Taiwan reported this Sunday the detection of 22 planes and six warships of the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) in the region surrounding the island.

According to information released through the official MND Twitter account, 11 of the located combat aircraft have flown in the “eastern part of the median line of the Taiwan Strait”.

The delegation is led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey, who is joined by four other lawmakers on what has been described as a multi-stop tour of the Indo-Pacific region.

The other congressmen are Republican Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen, and Democrats John Garamendi, Alan Lowenthal and Don Beyer.

Following Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Washington’s first high-level trip to the island in 25 years, the Chinese government issued strong warnings and began a series of military tests with live ammunition around the Chinese province in rebellion.





