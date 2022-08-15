Fight against poverty Made In China | In deep

Ankang has an industrial complex dedicated to the manufacture of plush toys made up of 112 companies, which in addition to production, guarantee the raw material and auxiliary elements.

Many of the products that are marketed in Western countries have in common the label with the inscription Made In China, plush toys or stuffed animals do not escape this reality.

What for a boy or girl around the world is a reason for play, emotion and even company, for thousands of Chinese in the city of Ankang, located in the central province of Shaanxi, it represents daily sustenance.

This emporium, which according to official data in 2021 produced more than 107 million dollars, provides employment to at least 3,300 people, of whom 378 came out of poverty.

The workers who join the pieces of the stuffed animals with their sewing machines earn around 400 dollars a month, this income can increase according to production.

We will be getting to know the province of #Shaanxi. The site of Yan’an, Xian, Ankang and more. It is a province of great historical and commercial value, it is the gateway to the ancient Silk Road. pic.twitter.com/MrFx1lnwqm

– Francisca Martinez (@Francis1530M)

August 14, 2022

With the efforts of those responsible for each area, thousands of plush toys are made daily, managing to produce 30 million bear-shaped stuffed animals annually, not counting the rest of the product range.

According to the directors of the industrial complex, 90 percent of this merchandise is destined for export to fulfill the commitments assumed with large Western companies such as Disney and Universal.

These toys, designed by Chinese and foreign professionals, come onto the market after passing a rigorous quality control that seeks to guarantee the protection of infants and the environment, through the use of anti-allergic and low-polluting materials.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



