They register an explosion in a shopping center in the capital of Armenia | News

They register an explosion in a shopping center in the capital of Armenia

At least one person died and more than fifty were injured this Sunday in a strong explosion in a department store in the south of the Armenian capital, official sources reported.

“The explosion has left 51 injured,” said a spokesman for the Armenian Emergencies Ministry, quoted by the local press.

According to preliminary data, the explosion took place in a fireworks warehouse in the Surmalu center, specialized in wholesale.

Strong explosion in a shopping center in Yerevan, Armenia, first reports say that a pyrotechnics store exploded.

August 14, 2022

In videos and photos circulating on the internet, a thick column of black smoke is seen rising into the sky. In a video, several detonations can be heard in a row, like the crackle of fireworks.

In the images published on social networks, it can be seen how the market building is covered in black smoke, people begin to run and then explosions are heard.

“There was an explosion in the Surmalu market. A fire and rescue department attended the scene, and then two more,” they reported from the emergency service.

A part of the building collapsed from the impact of the explosion and several pavilions were destroyed.





