Gunman attacks US Capitol | News

An armed man charged his car this Sunday against a security barricade located in front of the United States Capitol (USA) and fired several shots into the air before attempting on his life, according to the Capitol Police.

A statement from the police authority in charge of ensuring order at the headquarters of the US Congress, reported that the crash occurred shortly after 04:00 in the morning (local time) between East Capitol Street and 2nd Street in Washington (capital) , where there is a containment barrier against automobiles.

After throwing himself against the fence, the car caught fire but the man got out and fired into the air “along East Capitol Street.” Realizing that the police officers were approaching him, he shot himself.

“At the time, it does not appear that the man was looking for any member of Congress, who is in recess, and it does not appear that officers fired a shot. Our specialists are investigating the man’s background,” the statement said.

The Capitol Police also affirms that there were no more victims during the incident, and reports that the causes that led to the fatal outcome of the man are being investigated.

This attack takes place after the recent raid carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US police at Mar-a-Lago, property in the state of Florida of the former president of that country, Donald Trump.

