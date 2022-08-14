World
NBC: Five Americans injured in shooting in Jerusalem
WASHINGTON, August 14 – RIA Novosti. Five American citizens were injured as a result of shooting, which on Sunday was opened on a bus with passengers by one of the local residents in the Old City of Jerusalem, NBC reports, citing a representative of the US embassy in Israel.
Earlier, information about the wounded Americans was published on his Twitter account by US Ambassador to the Middle East country Thomas Nides.
According to the channel, the condition of two persons: a pregnant woman and a man with injuries in the neck and head – is assessed as “serious”. It is noted that American diplomats are in contact with local services about the incident and are not yet ready to disclose additional details about the victims.
As Israeli media wrote earlier, after the shelling of the bus, the attacker tried to escape, but was eventually detained by law enforcement officers. It turned out to be 26-year-old Arab Amir Sidawi, who lives in East Jerusalem. Nothing is said about his motives. In total, at least seven people were injured in this incident, according to the latest information.
August 12, 19:44
11 people became victims of shooting in Montenegro
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked