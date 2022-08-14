World

NBC: Five Americans injured in shooting in Jerusalem

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read

WASHINGTON, August 14 – RIA Novosti. Five American citizens were injured as a result of shooting, which on Sunday was opened on a bus with passengers by one of the local residents in the Old City of Jerusalem, NBC reports, citing a representative of the US embassy in Israel.
Earlier, information about the wounded Americans was published on his Twitter account by US Ambassador to the Middle East country Thomas Nides.
According to the channel, the condition of two persons: a pregnant woman and a man with injuries in the neck and head – is assessed as “serious”. It is noted that American diplomats are in contact with local services about the incident and are not yet ready to disclose additional details about the victims.
As Israeli media wrote earlier, after the shelling of the bus, the attacker tried to escape, but was eventually detained by law enforcement officers. It turned out to be 26-year-old Arab Amir Sidawi, who lives in East Jerusalem. Nothing is said about his motives. In total, at least seven people were injured in this incident, according to the latest information.
August 12, 19:44

11 people became victims of shooting in Montenegro

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 25 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Flooding kills 50 in Nigeria

44 mins ago

White House says they are not interfering with Trump searches

1 hour ago

Biden tried again after falling off his bike

1 hour ago

The Prime Minister of Belarus announced the signals from the West about the readiness to cooperate

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.