NBC: Five Americans injured in shooting in Jerusalem

WASHINGTON, August 14 – RIA Novosti. Five American citizens were injured as a result of shooting, which on Sunday was opened on a bus with passengers by one of the local residents in the Old City of Jerusalem, NBC reports, citing a representative of the US embassy in Israel.

As Israeli media wrote earlier, after the shelling of the bus, the attacker tried to escape, but was eventually detained by law enforcement officers. It turned out to be 26-year-old Arab Amir Sidawi, who lives in East Jerusalem. Nothing is said about his motives. In total, at least seven people were injured in this incident, according to the latest information.