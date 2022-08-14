World
Flooding kills 50 in Nigeria
MOSCOW, August 14 – RIA Novosti. At least fifty people have died as a result of flooding in Nigeria, Sani Yusuf, executive secretary of the Jigawa state emergency management agency, said.
“Thus … we lost (in the state) about 50 people as a result of the floods,” Yusuf quoted Channels Television as saying during a press conference.
According to the secretary, 11 camps have been set up by the state to temporarily house those left homeless. It is noted that the flood destroyed “thousands” of homes in the state.
August 6, 15:57
Floods strand hundreds in Death Valley, USA
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked