White House says they are not interfering with Trump searches

WASHINGTON, August 14 – RIA Novosti. The White House is not interfering in the situation with searches of the estate of former US President Donald Trump and the discovery of a number of secret documents from him, Karine Jean-Pierre, a spokeswoman for the US administration, said on Sunday.

“For me, as the press secretary of the President of the United States, it would be wrong to comment on this. It would be wrong for each of us in the administration, including the president, to comment on these events. This issue relates to the activities of the law enforcement system,” Jean-Pierre said on air ABC TV channel.

She stressed that the US Department of Justice, investigating the case, remains fully independent and free from interference from the White House. “We are not involved in this case, we are not being informed, and we are not interfering in this,” the White House spokeswoman said.

On Monday evening, Trump said that his Mar-a-Lago estate was searched by FBI agents. The former president added that FBI agents did not allow anyone, including lawyers, to be present during the searches. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had personally authorized the filing of a lawsuit for a search warrant, a decision that was not an easy one, but one that was justified.

As the Wall Street Journal wrote on Friday, in total, during searches at the ex-president’s estate, FBI agents seized 11 sets of secret documents, and about 20 boxes with documentation, photographs and notes were also taken from there. The papers seized included a pardon for former Trump adviser Roger Stone.

A court in Florida has released a search warrant for the Trump estate and an inventory of seized property. As follows from the documents, the search warrant was approved by the court on the afternoon of August 5, the authority allowed to explore the entire territory of the estate. The court, as follows from the documents, was guided, among other things, by the article of the US Code on the “collection, transfer or loss of defense information.” The list of confiscated items includes boxes with documents, notes, photographs and top secret papers.

Punishment under the article on sensitive information referred to in the document by the court may be a fine or imprisonment for up to ten years, under the article on the destruction or falsification of documents – up to 20 years in prison.