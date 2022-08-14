Biden tried again after falling off his bike

MOSCOW, August 14 – RIA Novosti. Users Users Twitter actively discussing a video of US President Joe Biden cycling along the coast in South Carolina.

In a short video that appeared on the Web, the US president rode his bicycle past journalists, refusing to answer questions. In June, the head of state also got on a bicycle, but then he lost his balance and fell.

“Does he ride his bike on the beach so that it doesn’t hurt so much to fall?” – the commentator sneered.

“Seems like it’s just a great idea to ride a bike on the beach. I guess if there’s a soft landing?” supported another.

“I’m in my 50s and have lived in a coastal state all my life. But this is the first time I see someone riding a bike on the beach,” the user wrote.

“Look, he rides a bike without training wheels,” joked another reader.

“Don’t distract the president, riding a bike is not the easiest thing for him to do,” advised another.

“He didn’t answer questions because he forgot his cheat sheets or he was afraid of falling off his bike if he decided to stop?” the user suggested.

“To be fair, the last time Biden decided to stop and talk to the press, he fell off his bike,” the commentator said.

Two weeks ago, Biden contracted the coronavirus, after which he recovered, but then again passed a positive test. On Wednesday, despite a negative test, Biden repeatedly interrupted his speech due to a cough, while continuing to reassure the public that he was feeling well.

Biden, who turns 80 this year, is the oldest U.S. president in history, and critics regularly accuse him of mental and physical decline, citing frequent gaffes and occasions when he loses his train of thought.