MINSK, August 14 – RIA Novosti. Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said that signals from the West about their readiness to cooperate with the Belarusian side, and expressed the opinion that there would be a sobering up among Western politicians who advocate sanctions.

“I think that some sort of sobering will happen anyway. Moreover, there are a lot of signals about the readiness to work with us,” the prime minister told the ONT TV channel.

He said that over the past six months “Belarus’s exports to the so-called unfriendly countries amounted to $3.5 billion,” and noted that this is a lot.

“Sanctions that are imposed on both Russia and Belarus, they rebound on those who do it. Europe is preparing for a hard winter. Give up gas, don’t give up, (they urge the population – ed.) wash less often, do not turn on air conditioners and so on. Belarusian fuel wood, pellets… would help solve this issue for the population. Therefore, I think we will see certain changes very soon. A person always votes, as they say, with a refrigerator,” the prime minister emphasized.

Relations between Belarus and Western countries deteriorated sharply after the presidential elections in 2020, which provoked unauthorized mass protests, which, among other things, were suppressed by law enforcement officers with the help of special equipment and special equipment. Western countries gradually introduced sanctions against Belarusian officials and enterprises, accusing Minsk of election violations and violations of human rights. The new phase of the expansion of Western sanctions occurred due to Minsk’s support for the Russian military operation in Ukraine, which began on February 24.