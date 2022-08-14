World

Three people died in the explosion in Yerevan

YEREVAN, August 14 – RIA Novosti. The death toll after the explosion in the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan rose to three, RIA Novosti was told in the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations.
“The body of the third deceased was removed from under the rubble,” said Hayk Kostanyan, spokesman for the agency.
The moment of the explosion in the shopping center in Yerevan caught on video

Rescuers also received requests from citizens to establish the fate of 20 of their relatives, he added.
As previously specified in the Ministry of Health of the country, a total of 60 people were injured, 36 of them are in a state of moderate severity, 22 people have already been discharged from the hospital.
On Sunday, an emergency occurred in the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan. According to the mayor’s office, an explosion occurred in a pyrotechnic materials store, after which a fire broke out, which led to the partial destruction of the building. There may still be people under the rubble.
Major emergencies in the world markets in 2021-2022

