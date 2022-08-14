China lashes out at US congressional visit to Taiwan

MOSCOW, August 14 – RIA Novosti. Beijing urges Washington to stop interfering in the country’s internal affairs and adhere to the “One China” policy. Beijing urges Washington to stop interfering in the country’s internal affairs and adhere to the “One China” policy. Twitter Liu Xiaoming, Special Representative of the Chinese Government for the Korean Peninsula.

This is how the diplomat commented on the new trip of US congressmen to Taiwan. As previously reported by the media, the visit of a US congressional delegation led by Senator Ed Markey to Taipei on August 14 and 15 is part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

“This is a very dangerous move that is like playing with fire. And those who play with fire will die from it. We urge the countries concerned to adhere to the One China policy, deal properly with Taiwan issues, and stop interfering in Beijing’s internal affairs,” Xiaoming said.

He also added that anyone who tries to prevent China’s reunification will face a “great steel wall” forged by the hands of more than 1.4 billion people in the country.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after the recent trip of the speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi – she became the highest-ranking American official to visit the island in the last 25 years.

The visit to the island was the impetus for a new round of tension in the Taiwan Strait. Since August 4, the Chinese army has been conducting exercises off the coast of Taiwan. Besides. Beijing imposed sanctions on Pelosi herself, her relatives and two Taiwanese funds. Responsibility for all the negative consequences of the visit of the official of the Chinese Foreign Ministry placed on Washington and Taipei.

China does not recognize the sovereignty of Taiwan, considers it its province and categorically opposes any of its contacts with officials and military from other countries.