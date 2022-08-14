UN: we must listen and give more opportunities to young people | News

The Secretary General of the United Nations Organization (UN), António Guterres, urged this Friday to listen and give more opportunities to young people to integrate them into actions that allow building a better future.

“When young people are excluded from the decisions that are made about their lives or when older people are denied the opportunity to be heard, we all lose,” he said.

Within the framework of International Youth Day, the UN Secretary General stated that “we need people of all ages, young and old, to join forces to build a better world for all.”

Given the challenges that the planet is facing, Guterres called for solidarity and collaboration. “From Covid-19 to climate change, through conflict, poverty, inequality and discrimination, we must all get down to work to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and build the better and more peaceful future that we all seek. ”, he stressed.

Guterres also valued the need to support “gender equality and expand opportunities for young people who participate in civil and political life.”

One of the challenges, highlighted by Guterres, is the integration of youth into decision-making at the local, national and international levels.

Regarding older generations, the official urged that they have access to social protection and opportunities to give back to their communities, as well as the possibility of sharing their experiences

“On this important day, let’s join hands across generations to achieve a more equitable world, let’s work as one world, fair and inclusive for all people,” he said.

