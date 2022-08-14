Year-on-year inflation reaches 10.8 percent in Spain | News

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Spain registered an increase of 0.6 percent last July compared to the previous June, and raised year-on-year inflation to 10.8 percent, the highest rate reported in the last 38 years, reported this Friday the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

Energy saving measures come into effect in Spain

The entity pointed out that the items related to Housing, Clothing and Footwear and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages contributed to the interannual rise in the CPI in July.

The prices associated with Housing rose to 23 percent, since the costs “of electricity rise this month compared to the drop registered in July 2021. The rise in gas also influences, although to a lesser extent, higher than that of the year previous”.

The annual variation of the locker room group in Spain was 5 percent, more than two and a half points from those registered in June; Meanwhile, Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages stood at 13.5 percent, motivated by the rise in the price of eggs, meat, bread, legumes and vegetables.

The INE specified that the year-on-year increase is evident in the cost of energy products by 41.4 percent, followed by tourist services associated with hotels and pensions that rose 33.8 percent, international flights reached 21.6 percent and packages tourism were located at 17.9 percent.

However, the item of transport registered in the Iberian country a decrease of 16.2 percent, due to the 6 percent drop in gasoline prices, and diesel by 3.7 percent during the month of July.

The CPI also registered figures above 10 percent in the autonomous communities, with the exception of the Canary Islands and Madrid, which remain below.

In relation to core inflation, which does not include food or energy products, the INE registered 6.1 percent, the highest since January 1993.

July figures indicate that the CPI in Spain continues an upward trend, since February 2021, mainly in the energy category.

Spanish government expects prices to fall in autumn

After knowing the new statistics, the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism of Spain, Reyes Maroto, referred this day that the Government’s measures did not allow the CPI to rise 3.5 percent in July, and added that it is possible that the indicator begin to decline next September.

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, told local media that despite the situation the country is facing with inflation, he is confident that food prices “will stabilize and normalize” with the arrival of autumn, although it does not underestimate the high production costs influenced by the price of gas, electricity and fertilizers.

