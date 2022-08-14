Report one dead and dozens injured after falling stage in Spain | News

Strong gusts of wind that caused the fall of several structures and parts of the main stage during the celebration of the Medusa Festival in the Valencian town of Cullera, Spain, resulted in the death of one person and another 40 were injured.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this Saturday as a result of strong gusts of wind, resulting in the death of a 22-year-old man. In this sense, the Civil Guard has opened an investigation to determine the causes of his death.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health details that the injured were transferred to hospitals in Gandía, Alzira, La Fe and Clínico, the latter two in the capital of Valencia; while specifying that the injured present different conditions in their state of gravity.

For its part, the organization of the Festival has issued a statement in which they report that “the venue has been evacuated as a preventive measure and with the aim of guaranteeing the safety of the attendees, and that its activity is temporarily suspended”.

Regarding the accident, from the State Meteorological Agency they detailed that the atmospheric phenomenon, which hit the entire southeast of the country, from Murcia to Valencia, left gusts of wind of more than 100 kilometers per hour, and sudden increases in temperature of up to 10 degrees.

In this sense, the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig. He regretted the terrible accident on his Twitter platform account; while he conveyed his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased young man.

The event, one of the largest organized in the Iberian nation, intended to bring together some 320,000 people until Sunday; and having an estimated economic impact of 30 million euros in this edition, after two years suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is on hold until further notice, although the camping area remains open.





