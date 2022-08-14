Russia accuses Ukraine of bombing Zaporizhia nuclear plant | News

The military-civilian administration of the Zaporizhia region, under the control of local and Russian troops, announced this Saturday of a bombing of the city of Energodar and the nuclear power plant of the largest area in Europe.

Russia urges IAEA to visit Zaporizhia NPP

“Energodar and the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant are once again under fire from (Volodymyr) Zelensky’s fighters,” said the spokesman for the regional administration, Vladimir Rogov.

“According to witnesses, explosions are heard in the city again. The shells fell in the area of ​​the Dnieper river bank and the nuclear power plant,” the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

On August 11, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that the nuclear power plant’s cooling systems had been damaged as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces.

The nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia, a region in eastern Ukraine, the largest in Europe, is located near the Ukrainian city of Energodar.

It has six VVER-1000 model pressurized water reactors and has a total capacity of 6,000 MW. The plant has been under the control of the Russian armed forces since last March.

The Zaporizhia region is currently partly under the control of Russian forces as a result of a special military operation.





