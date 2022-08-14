Shooting in Montenegro leaves at least 11 dead | Multimedia

World

At least 11 people, including two minors, were killed during a shooting this Friday in the city of Cetinje, in central Montenegro, reported the public broadcaster of the Balkan country.

A 34-year-old individual first attacked his relatives, after an altercation, and continued to shoot indiscriminately at passers-by in the street.

The shooting took place in the old capital Centinje, not far from the current capital Podgorica.

Prosecutor Andrijana Nastic told the Vijesti news portal that nine people were found dead at the scene in the city of Cetinje, while two later died in hospital.

A police officer was injured while security agents tried to control the attacker and the employees of the medical emergency service could not approach the injured.

In the end, the murderer, who had no criminal record, was shot dead by a citizen, supposedly another neighbor.

The Government of the Balkan country has decreed three days of national mourning. It is the deadliest incident in decades in this former Yugoslav republic on the Adriatic coast.

Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic called the massacre an unprecedented tragedy and said the entire country is in shock.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

