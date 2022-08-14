Taliban disperse women’s rally in Kabul | News

A few days before the one year anniversary of the Taliban’s rise to power in Afghanistan, a rare protest by women demanding their rights to education and work was dispersed by gunfire in the air this Saturday in Kabul.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Eight dead and 18 injured reported after explosion in Afghanistan

Some 40 women, chanting “Bread, work and freedom”, demonstrated in front of the Ministry of Education in the Afghan capital.

“We protested today to raise our voices against the Taliban, but after we arrived they started to open fire to separate the members of the demonstration and now we are hiding in a pharmacy,” said one of the activists.

Afghan women refuse to be silenced. They continue to protest, demanding their basic rights, one year after the Taliban swept to power pic.twitter.com/dKVCWLBjny

— Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim)

August 13, 2022

Some of the protesters would have been injured during the Taliban repression of the march, according to estimates by the NGO Afghan Peace Watch on its Twitter account.

About 40 women who chanted “Bread, work and freedom!” they paraded in front of the Ministry of Education in Kabul, but about five minutes into the march a group of fighters dispersed them by firing bursts into the air.

The protesters carried a banner that read: “August 15 is a black day”, referring to the date of the capture of Kabul in 2021.

Since coming to power on August 15 last year, the Taliban promised that they would govern in a moderate way, but over time they have re-imposed religious restrictions against women.

In Afghanistan, women have fewer freedoms than anywhere else in the world, as they are deprived of secondary education and have no access to any other job than in the health or education sectors.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source