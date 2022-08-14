President of Egypt renews his cabinet in the face of economic crisis | News

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi announced on Saturday a cabinet reshuffle to improve his government’s performance at a time when it faces huge economic challenges.

Mahmoud Kamal Esmat was named to the Public Enterprises portfolio as Egypt seeks to attract investment in state-owned enterprises and generate funds. El-Sisi made no changes to the posts of finance, energy, defense or foreign minister.

The Egyptian parliament approved this Saturday the reorganization of the cabinet that comprises 13 ministers.

The move came a day after President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi called the assembly to meet in an extraordinary session to approve the changes.

The reorganization included the ministers of Tourism, Higher Education, Commerce and Industry, Water and Irrigation, Emigration and Civil Aviation.

In a statement, El-Sisi said the reorganization aims to “reinvigorate the government’s performance on important issues at home and abroad to protect the interests of the state and the services provided to Egyptian citizens.”

The cabinet reshuffle is the fifth since 2018. The last ministerial changes were in December 2019.

The cabinet reshuffle did not take place overnight, but took two weeks of consultations, during which the prime minister interviewed more than 50 personalities who were candidates for ministerial posts.

Rising oil and commodity prices have hit one of the world‘s largest wheat importers hard, as has the loss of tourists from Russia and Ukraine.

The conflict in Ukraine has put pressure on Egypt’s currency and prompted it to seek assistance from the International Monetary Fund to boost one of the Arab world‘s key economies.

