Türkiye announces departure of two cargo ships from Ukraine | News

The Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed this Saturday the departure from Ukrainian ports of two ships with more than 15,000 tons of grain that will be able to safely leave the country’s waters thanks to the agreement signed between Ukraine and Russia last month with the mediation of Türkiye and the United Nations. .

According to the report of the Turkish ministry, the first ship is the Fulmar S, with the flag of Barbados, which transports 12,000 tons of corn from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk to Iskenderun, in Türkiye.

From Chernomorsk the ship Thoe also set sail, under the Marshall Islands flag, with 3,000 tons of sunflower seeds, it also left for Tekirdag,” he said.

The ships cross the Black Sea to the Bosphorus Strait, stopping at the joint coordination center established in Istanbul, where representatives from Ukraine, Russia, the UN and Türkiye examine the cargo.

Just this Friday, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, announced that the first shipment of Ukrainian wheat destined for Africa since the conflict in Ukraine broke out for Djibouti from Istanbul.

Speaking to journalists, Dujarric reported that the cargo ship Brave Commander left Istanbul after it was inspected by the Joint Coordination Center (JCC).

Dujarric noted that the Brave Commander shipment is a relief to the African continent, which is facing severe drought, adding that it is the “first shipment of humanitarian food assistance under the Black Sea Grains Initiative.”

