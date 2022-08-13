Minsk warned about the consequences of the confiscation of its property in the West

MINSK, August 13 – RIA Novosti. Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said that if the confiscation and nationalization of Belarusian property is carried out in the West, Minsk will respond in the opposite way.

“If they go further, materialize their threats of confiscation, nationalization, and so on, we will immediately mirror it here,” Golovchenko said in an interview with the Belarus 1 TV channel shown on Saturday.

At the same time, he noted that “there are threats from Western politicians, statements about plans for nationalization, but so far there are no precedents for direct confiscation or seizure of Belarusian property in the EU countries.” “Accordingly, we are not taking such measures yet,” the head of the Belarusian government said.

As the Prime Minister of Belarus explained, from the EU countries in relation to Belarusian enterprises “there is pressure, worsening business conditions, a ban or restriction on the ability to make payments.” “For sanatoriums, it is a restriction to accept Belarusian citizens due to visa restrictions. For a potash terminal, it is impossible to enter to send goods. Synchronism (of response actions – ed.) implies that we are taking appropriate measures,” Golovchenko said.

As an example of the Belarusian government’s response measures, Golovchenko recalled that a rather extensive list of companies – residents of Belarus, in which residents from unfriendly countries have shares, has been determined. “We have imposed a ban on the alienation of these shares. If you want to work in Belarus, please, work, there will be no obstacles. But if you are going to leave everything here, run away and take away money, I’m sorry. As long as this attitude is towards us, we will take exactly the same measures and here,” the prime minister said.

