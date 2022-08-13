Harry Potter author threatened with death

MOSCOW, August 13 – RIA Novosti. ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling has been threatened with murder after she tweeted support for injured writer Salman Rushdie. She stated that ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling has been threatened with murder after she tweeted support for injured writer Salman Rushdie. She stated that contacted the police

After the attack on Rushdie, Rowling wrote on the microblog: “Terrible news. I feel very bad. Let him be all right” and received a comment: “Don’t worry. You are next.”

According to the British Daily Mail, the writer received threats from an extremist who sympathizes with a suspect in the attempt on the life of the author of the book “Satanic Verses”.

On Friday, Rushdie was attacked on stage at the institute before his performance in New York State. Police spokesman Eugene Staniszewski said at a briefing that the writer had received at least two stab wounds, in the neck and stomach. The writer’s agent noted that Rushdie was on a ventilator, his liver was damaged, he could not speak and, most likely, would lose one eye.

NBC News, citing a source, said that the attacker Hadi Matar, according to preliminary data, sympathized with the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces). An unnamed law enforcement official told the TV channel that an initial check of Matar’s social media accounts showed that he was sympathetic to “Shia extremism” and the Iranian IRGC. At the same time, according to the interlocutor of the TV channel, “unequivocal links” of the suspect with the IRGC were not revealed.

Rushdie’s novel The Satanic Verses (1988) caused outrage in the Muslim world because it was considered un-Islamic. Iranian Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini publicly cursed Rushdie in his fatwa and sentenced him to death. For a long time the writer was forced to hide, his book was banned in a number of countries. In Iran, a multi-million dollar reward was announced for the execution of Khomeini’s fatwa.