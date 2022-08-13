South Korea reports 11 deaths due to heavy rains | News

South Korean authorities reported Thursday that the death toll from heavy rains affecting the north of the country has risen to 11, while another eight people are missing.

The floods have so far left five dead in Seoul (capital), three in the western province of Gyeonggi, and three more in the eastern province of Gangwon, they said.

These rains were classified as the strongest in the last 80 years, also leaving nearly 4,000 homes flooded and a thousand displaced.

Also, more than 5,000 people were evacuated from their residences in 46 cities and towns in the nation.

The port city of Incheon and Gyeonggi province recorded the heaviest downpour since 1942, with more than 100 millimeters per hour during the night of last Monday, reaching 141 millimeters in the Dongjak district, south of Seoul.

Between three and four centimeters of rain per hour is expected in the coming days in the Gyeonggi, Gangwon and Chungnam regions, the authorities indicated, while between 1.3 and 2.2 centimeters of rain have already been registered in these provinces, including the capital.

According to the Ministry of Environment, “the Government has decided to prepare a comprehensive support plan for each of the five areas and promptly promote it in case the damage caused by the torrential rains is recognized as an objective of national support”.

