Energy saving measures come into effect in Spain | News

Spanish authorities reported on the entry into force on Wednesday of the Shock Plan for Savings and Energy Management in Air Conditioning, the first measures that seek to reduce energy consumption in compliance with European commitments.

Spain issues measures to regulate water consumption after drought

The initiative regulates the adjustment of thermostats up to 27 degrees in public areas such as offices, bars, restaurants and shops; and the turning off of windows in shopping centers and unoccupied public buildings after 10:00 p.m. (local time), without eliminating the ornamental lighting of monuments.

In this sense, the Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, stressed to local media that the limit of 27 degrees will be applied “with flexibility”, while bars and restaurants can regulate the air conditioning up to 25 degrees. , based on labor legislation.

Today the energy saving and management plan approved by the Government comes into force.

Objective �� Reduce consumption in administrative buildings, public premises and shops and facilitate compliance with European commitments arising from the conflict in Ukraine.

According to the decree, during the winter months, Spaniards will also not be able to increase the heating in public spaces above 19 degrees, so shops must remain with their doors closed and heat supply systems checked regularly to increase its efficiency.

For health centers, schools, means of transportation, among others, compliance with the electricity reduction plan is not mandatory; the foregoing also applies to hotel rooms, whose regulation of the thermostats is left to the choice of the guests.

The plan also establishes that institutions that fail to comply with the government provision will be fined up to 60,000 euros for minor infractions, up to 6 million for serious ones and up to 100 million for very serious ones.

As of today, the energy saving shock plan is in force to reduce consumption in the context of the war

In this regard, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism indicated that the sanctions applied will be based on the Regulation of Thermal Installations of Buildings (RITE), also established in articles 30 to 38 of Law 21/1992, on administrative infractions.

The Spanish Executive anticipates that with the implementation of the initial plan, which has been questioned by several sectors, the country will save up to 5 percent of energy, and intends to announce new restrictions next September, in order to save 7 percent percent requested by the European Union.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



